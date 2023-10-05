Van Heusen Innerwear collaborates with Hardik Pandya

Commenting on the campaign, Puneet Kumar Malik, CEO, Van Heusen Innerwear stated, "We are excited to launch our new campaign featuring cricketing sensation Hardik Pandya. Van Heusen Air Series Innerwear collection is a perfect blend of high performance and fashion, making it a game-changer in the mid-premium segment. We believe Hardik's unwavering passion and his dynamic persona adds the edge required to make Van Heusen Innerwear reach larger base of consumers seeking ultimate comfort. This strategic collaboration aims to solidify our industry leadership in delivering innovative and stylish innerwear addressing the ever-evolving needs of modern consumer.”