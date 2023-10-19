Van Heusen introduces ‘Van Heusen Weddings’, a premium wedding collection

The collection will be available in over 400 retail stores spanning more than 170 towns.
Van Heusen has launched a new campaign ‘Van Heusen Weddings’ to mark its entry into the wedding suits and blazers space.
The campaign will be reinforced by a comprehensive 360-degree multimedia promotion plan, including television, digital channels, print publications, and outdoor advertising. Additionally, it will be telecasted during the ICC World Cup on Disney Hotstar.
Abhay Bahugune, COO, Van Heusen, said, “At Van Heusen, we recognize that suits have transcended their traditional roles in corporate settings. This campaign signifies the launch of our premium ceremonial suits and blazers collection, tailored to the discerning consumer. The collection showcases unique colours, sophisticated embellishments and premium fabrics, heralding a fresh interpretation of wedding attire.”
Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovations, added, “ Our solution lies in dynamically showcasing premium wedding wear, a departure from the conventional approach. Coupled with the distinctive coffee gold colour being introduced by the brand, this strategy ensures that Van Heusen distinguishes itself in the crowded wedding and special occasion market.”
The collection will also be available at online marketplaces like flipkart, amazon and myntra and the brand's official website and app.