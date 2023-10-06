Vanesa welcomes Tamannaah Bhatia as Brand Ambassador and face for its Skin Care Range!

This collaboration aims to reinvent beauty practices and enable people to adopt a Clean lifestyle.
Vanesa has announced its association with the versatile actress Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador to endorse its range of newly launched Skin care range of products like Face Wash, Body Wash & Body Lotion. This collaboration aims to reinvent beauty practices and enable people to adopt a Clean lifestyle.
Tamannaah Bhatia is an embodiment of grace, confidence, and poise which completely resonates with brands Personality and positioning. The announcement of Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Vanesa - Skin Care underlines the company's effort and vision to mark a position in India’s Skin Care industry
Talking about the collaboration, Saurabh Gupta, managing director of Vanesa Care , stated that “We are pleased to have Tamannaah Bhatia as a part of our Skin Care campaign “LoveYourselfLoveVanesa” and amplifying our message of embracing and upholding one's skin care regimen and encouraging self awareness and self care”. Our goal at Vanesa is to assist people in becoming aesthetically attractive and healthy versions of themselves. This association will surely aid us in raising the skin care narrative.
Tamannaah Bhatia is elated to be working with Vanesa and is looking forward to creating awareness with people all around the country with the message of self-care and undiluted beauty. “I am thrilled to embark on this journey of promoting skin care because skincare is a crucial part of my daily routine, and I feel that caring for yourself and your skin makes you feel more joyous and content," said Tamannaah. As the face of Vanesa’s Skin Care categories, Bhatia shared insights into maintaining healthy and radiant & glowing skin.