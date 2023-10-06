Vanesa welcomes Tamannaah Bhatia as Brand Ambassador and face for its Skin Care Range!

Tamannaah Bhatia is elated to be working with Vanesa and is looking forward to creating awareness with people all around the country with the message of self-care and undiluted beauty. “I am thrilled to embark on this journey of promoting skin care because skincare is a crucial part of my daily routine, and I feel that caring for yourself and your skin makes you feel more joyous and content," said Tamannaah. As the face of Vanesa’s Skin Care categories, Bhatia shared insights into maintaining healthy and radiant & glowing skin.