Varun Chakaravarthy bowled over by 'expert uncles' in Pocket FM’s latest campaign

In a quirky video shared on social media, Varun Chakaravarthy appears surrounded by a trio of self-proclaimed cricket experts (a.k.a. uncles), each offering unsolicited advice to him, right from perfecting the googly to mastering spin on turning tracks. As the barrage of suggestions pour in, Varun calmly tunes them out, plugs in his earphones, and slips into his own world.

Advertisment

The video, laced with dry humor and relatable moments, is a light-hearted take on the “unwanted advice” every Indian cricketer may hear too often. Titled “Unwanted Advice ft. Varun”, the video highlights Pocket FM’s latest campaign - India, Kuch Acha Suno! urging audiences and listeners to unplug from the noise and clutter, and simply tune into content that is entertaining, meaningful and rejuvenating.

“There’s always advice coming in from all sides about everything in life. I believe in making my own choices and focusing on my own game. Pocket FM has set the right vibe with their tagline, ‘India, Kuch Acha Suno!’ - it’s relatable, and sends across the message of unplugging noise and tuning in to good content. I also subscribe to this thought," said Varun Chakaravarthy.

Vineet Singh, head, brand marketing & communications, Pocket Entertainment shared, “Varun Chakaravarthy is a fine example of how one’s hard work, sharp focus and dedication can lead to unimaginable heights of success. His philosophy aligns with our tagline ‘India, Kuch Acha Suno!’, which is eliminating unwanted surround sound and focusing on tuning into something valuable and good.”

With ‘India, Kuch Acha Suno!’ Pocket FM reiterates good content is music to ears and the rest is just noise. The audio series platform is known for its engaging narratives and immersive audio storytelling across genres, from romance, drama, fantasy, thrillers and more.