Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor celebrate individuality in AJIO’s new festive film

AJIO, the fashion and lifestyle destination, today announced the launch of its new festive campaign This Is How We Festival, a celebration of individuality, diversity, and unapologetic self-expression through fashion.

Anchored in AJIO’s brand philosophy of ‘Identity without Apology', the campaign breaks away from traditional festive stereotypes and shines a spotlight on how Indians today mix, remix, and reinvent their style.

The campaign film features AJIO brand ambassadors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, who take audiences on a vibrant journey across the country’s festive celebrations. Alongside them, iconic personalities including Zeenat Aman, Uorfi Javed, Abir Chatterjee, Malavika Mohanan, and a host of Indians representing various communities showcase how fashion is deeply personal, whether it’s pairing sneakers with a dhoti, going bold with a nine-yard saree and a blazer, or twinning with your pet at a Garba night.

Launched today, the film takes audiences on a vibrant journey through some of India’s most celebrated festivals, including Durga Pujo, Dussehra, Navratri, and Diwali. It captures the true spirit of festivity by weaving together a rich tapestry of communities, traditions, and contemporary expressions.

“Festive fashion has often been boxed into conformity, limiting the choices to a set template of traditional ethnic wear which has been continuing for ages. The new Bharat loves to experiment with its style, adding unique flavours of individual identities, and streaks of modernisation. We believe festivals are as unique as the people who celebrate them and this campaign reflects AJIO’s role as the destination where every Indian can find fashion that mirrors their identity, their mood, and their moment without apology.” said an AJIO spokesperson.

“This is how we festival is the perfect coming together of a brand’s point of differentiation and the brand’s point of view. It celebrates identity without apology. It’s a thought that rings so true with the Indian festive season. The film is as diverse, as maximalist, as individualistic as our celebrations. We all bring a little bit (or a lot) of our personality to every occasion. And Ajio with its elaborate and eclectic collection is the perfect destination for our festive season!” said Hemant Shringy, CCO & Managing Partner, Wondrlab

From challenging age, beauty, gender, and cultural stereotypes to spotlighting LGBTQ+ representation, pet parents, and contemporary fusions of tradition and trend, the film is an energetic ode to India’s plural fashion stories.



The campaign tagline 'This is how we festival’ captures the spirit of owning one’s festive style with pride. The brand film is live on digital, and social platforms, supported by influencer collaborations, contextual outdoor, and experiential activations to bring the festive narrative alive.

With this campaign, AJIO aims to own the festive fashion conversation in India, moving beyond trends to become the platform where every festival, every style, and every identity finds its stage.