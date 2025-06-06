Varun Dhawan drops hook step for KFC’s new 'Epic Savers' deal

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a dance video on social media today, sparking speculation about a possible film announcement. However, the post was part of a campaign for KFC’s latest menu launch.

The video, which quickly gained traction online, was used as a teaser to promote KFC’s new product. The brand later confirmed the collaboration, revealing that Dhawan’s moves were tied to the product rollout.

The campaign taps into Dhawan’s mass appeal and high engagement to draw attention to KFC’s latest offering.

KFC has launched its new Epic Savers deal, offering a total of 9 pieces of chicken for just Rs. 299. The combo includes 7 Boneless Chicken Strips and 2 pieces of Hot & Crispy Chicken, giving fans a mix of both crunch and flavour at a value price. The offer is available for dine-in only across KFC’s 1300+ outlets in India, aiming to drive footfall and appeal to value-conscious customers looking for an indulgent chicken fix.