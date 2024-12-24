Varun Sharma brings humour to Canara HSBC Life Insurance’s new campaign

Canara HSBC Life Insurance has unveiled its latest brand campaign, designed to resonate with the evolving aspirations of modern consumers who seek financial solutions that break away from traditional norms. Featuring actor Varun Sharma, the latest series of ad films from Canara HSBC Life uses storytelling, humour, and relatable scenarios to highlight the diverse financial goals of today’s individuals and families.

Advertisment

The campaign comprises three primary films complemented by a series of shoulder films, each showcasing relatable life scenarios that highlight the importance of holistic financial planning. Canara HSBC Life Insurance emphasises its commitment to empowering consumers with personalised and accessible solutions designed to address their aspirations—whether planning for uncertainties, family, career, or securing a brighter future.

The first film portrays a couple discovering how Canara HSBC Life Insurance’s Savings and Retirement plans seamlessly support their evolving financial journey. The second film features a humorous yet heartfelt exchange between two brothers, where the elder sibling’s varied financial goals are addressed through Savings and Term solutions.

The third film depicts a candid conversation between a father and his son, recently stepping into parenthood, demonstrating how Retirement and Child plans secure a promising future for the next generation.

Rishi Mathur, chief marketing officer and chief distribution officer- Alternate Channels, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said, "At Canara HSBC Life Insurance, we aim to demystify financial planning and make it approachable for everyone. Often seen as complex and overwhelming, financial planning becomes relatable and engaging through this campaign’s light-hearted yet meaningful storytelling. By showcasing real-life scenarios, we not only highlight the importance of insurance but also demonstrate how our tailored solutions empower individuals to achieve their diverse aspirations seamlessly."

The narrative draws from a recent survey conducted by the company that revealed 70% of Indians prioritise their family's financial security over immediate desires, underscoring the Canara HSBC Life’s commitment to bridging this gap through tailored offerings.

The campaign will be launched across digital platforms, television, and social media channels, reaching audiences with its blend of humour and insight into financial well-being.