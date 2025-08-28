Varun Sharma & Pulkit Samrat bust EV myths in JSW MG’s 'EV Sahi Hai’ campaign

Cheil X returns with the second phase of the campaign EV Sahi Hai for JSW MG which builds on the momentum of its public awareness initiative aimed to dispel myths and doubts around EVs. Featuring the dynamic duo of Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey fame, the second phase features a film which leverages humour to showcase the ubiquity of EV infrastructure in India. The film has been shot in the picturesque cities of Dehradun and Rishikesh. This phase will be rolled out across television, digital platforms, and radio.

The first film is about quirky place names across India, Pulkit and Varun banter their way through a fun guessing game and highlighting India’s expansive charging network with over 29,000 stations across the country. The film reinforces the fact that no matter where you go, you will find a charging station.

The second one is where Pulkit arrives confidently in his EV while Varun, ever the skeptic, doubts whether it can make it all the way to Goa. Through playful banter and relatable concerns, the film tackles the biggest myth around range anxiety. By the end of the drive, doubts are put to rest with one clear verdict: EV Sahi Hai.

Commenting on the occasion, Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said, “Our journey with the ‘EV Sahi Hai’ campaign so far has been truly remarkable, marking a significant milestone in promoting electric mobility across India. As we enter second phase, we are excited to take this message to an even wider audience by collaborating with renowned celebrities whose voices and stories will resonate deeply with people from all walks of life. Using humour as the underlying theme, this phase focuses on highlighting the growing charging infrastructure in the country.”

Amit Nandwani, National Creative Director, Cheil X, said: “In the second leg of our EV Sahi Hai campaign, we wanted to go beyond just presenting facts, and debunk myths around EVs in a fun and engaging manner. While the whole narrative is quirky and humorous, the genuine charm and relatable appeal of our celebrity protagonists has taken it to another level. We hope the campaign will resonate with the viewers and help break down the barriers to EV adoption in an entertaining manner.”

Kanika, Vice President and Head of Operations at Cheil X Delhi, added: “Building on the authentic voices of our customers in phase one, we’re now turning up the fun with Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat for ‘EV Sahi Hai.’ Their infectious humor and universal appeal make them the perfect duo to deliver our message with a laugh, ensuring it resonates with every audience, everywhere.”

Credit list-

Agency: Cheil X

CEO: Jitender Dabas

Vice President, Head of Operations, Cheil X Delhi: Kanika

National Creative Director, Cheil X: Amit Nandwani

Creative team: Jitendra Kaushik, Devdas Nair, Nidhi Dwivedi, Neha Bagla

Account Management team: Kunal Sharma, Priyanka Saini, Sukrit Saraswat, Shrey Gandhi, Pradeep Kumar, Eklavya Anand

Account Planning team: Debopriyo Bhattacherjee, Shivani R

Production House: Red Comet films

Director: Vikalp Chhabra