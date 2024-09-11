Varun Sharma turns kitchen pro with Philips' dual basket air fryer in new spot

Commenting on the partnership Pooja Baid, chief marketing officer, Versuni India Home Solutions said, "We are thrilled to partner with Varun Sharma for a fun and versatile product like our Dual-Basket Air Fryer. His relatable charm and humor perfectly capture the essence of our brand, showcasing the ease and versatility this product brings to the kitchen. At Versuni India, we aim to simplify everyday cooking, and Varun’s authentic approach makes it clear that even the busiest individual and least experienced cooks can create effortless, healthy meals that taste just like mom’s homemade food. We’re confident this video will inspire more people to enjoy the convenience and joy of cooking with our latest innovation—and we’re sure consumers will love it as much as we enjoyed making it."