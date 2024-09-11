Varun Sharma turns kitchen pro with Philips' dual basket air fryer in new spot

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Versuni India, a domestic appliances company and home to brands like Philips Domestic Appliances and Preethi, announces its latest collaboration with actor and comedian Varun Sharma to promote its new kitchen innovation—the dual-basket air fryer- 3000 Series. The partnership aims to bring ease and fun to the kitchen, making multi-dish cooking more accessible and less daunting for consumers.
In the video, Varun Sharma, known for his sharp wit and comedic charm, takes viewers through his newfound love for cooking, thanks to the dual-basket air fryer. Sharing his personal story, Varun humorously recounts how, between a hectic work schedule and missing his mom’s home-cooked meals, he rarely ventured into the kitchen. But with this air fryer, even he, a self-proclaimed kitchen novice, feels like a pro.
Commenting on the partnership Pooja Baid, chief marketing officer, Versuni India Home Solutions said, "We are thrilled to partner with Varun Sharma for a fun and versatile product like our Dual-Basket Air Fryer. His relatable charm and humor perfectly capture the essence of our brand, showcasing the ease and versatility this product brings to the kitchen. At Versuni India, we aim to simplify everyday cooking, and Varun’s authentic approach makes it clear that even the busiest individual and least experienced cooks can create effortless, healthy meals that taste just like mom’s homemade food. We’re confident this video will inspire more people to enjoy the convenience and joy of cooking with our latest innovation—and we’re sure consumers will love it as much as we enjoyed making it."
The video kicks off with Varun's signature high-energy as he talks about his partnership with the brand, expressing genuine excitement about how the air fryer has transformed his cooking game. In his playful style, he shows how simple it is to whip up multiple dishes simultaneously without the fuss. Whether it’s cooking two different meals or larger portions, the air fryer’s dual-basket feature delivers delicious results without compromising on taste or time.
The new Philips dual basket air fryer – 3000 Series emerges as a suitable cooking companion with two baskets of different sizes, designed to help cook a full family meal. The synchronised cooking option ensures that ingredients with varying cooking times finish simultaneously, while the TIME function guarantees perfectly cooked meals.