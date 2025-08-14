Vaseline India launches new campaign for Cloud Soft Moisturiser

Vaseline India has launched Vaseline Cloud Soft Light Moisturiser through its #LaunchInTheClouds activation. The event was held at Skydive Dubai, where a group of digital creators tried the product mid-air to highlight its light texture.

Creators including Ruhee Dosani, Agasthya Shah, Richi Shah, Nagma Mirajkar, Funcho, Radhika Sharma, and Shreemayi Reddy participated and shared live updates and behind-the-scenes content with their audiences.

Post-dive, influencers were hosted at a specially curated Cloud Soft Sensory Lounge at Le Royal Meridien, Dubai, featuring immersive zones such as a texture lab, fragrance bar, charm stations, and experience-led product displays – bridging science with sensorial engagement.

Speaking about the launch, Pratik Ved,vice president and head- skin care, Hindustan Unilever, said, “This launch being Vaseline’s entry into face moisturising we had to ensure it was a blend of brand’s trusted moisturising heritage and modern sensorial technology. Consumers today are seeking more than just efficacy from their skincare - they’re looking for products that feel sensorially delightful, seamlessly fit into their daily routines and reflect the elevated standards they hold. With Cloud Soft, we have delivered a breakthrough moisturiser that combines intense hydration with an incredibly lightweight texture. This launch was designed to reflect that very promise, to create a moment that’s as memorable and uplifting as the product itself.”