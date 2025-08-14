Advertisment
Vaseline India launches new campaign for Cloud Soft Moisturiser

Creators including Ruhee Dosani, Agasthya Shah, Richi Shah, Nagma Mirajkar, Funcho, Radhika Sharma, and Shreemayi Reddy participated and shared live updates and behind-the-scenes content with their audiences.

afaqs! news bureau
Vaseline

Vaseline India has launched Vaseline Cloud Soft Light Moisturiser through its #LaunchInTheClouds activation. The event was held at Skydive Dubai, where a group of digital creators tried the product mid-air to highlight its light texture.

Post-dive, influencers were hosted at a specially curated Cloud Soft Sensory Lounge at Le Royal Meridien, Dubai, featuring immersive zones such as a texture lab, fragrance bar, charm stations, and experience-led product displays – bridging science with sensorial engagement.

Speaking about the launch, Pratik Ved,vice president and head- skin care, Hindustan Unilever, said, “This launch being Vaseline’s entry into face moisturising we had to ensure it was a blend of brand’s trusted moisturising heritage and modern sensorial technology. Consumers today are seeking more than just efficacy from their skincare - they’re looking for products that feel sensorially delightful, seamlessly fit into their daily routines and reflect the elevated standards they hold. With Cloud Soft, we have delivered a breakthrough moisturiser that combines intense hydration with an incredibly lightweight texture. This launch was designed to reflect that very promise, to create a moment that’s as memorable and uplifting as the product itself.”

