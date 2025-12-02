Vaseline leans on Netflix characters in latest campaign

Casting characters from films and streaming shows in advertising had slipped out of focus. Vaseline has brought the idea back into conversation by featuring the protagonists of Aaryan Khan’s Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood* in its latest campaign.

The four ads, created by Ogilvy and produced by Absolute Studios, show Aasmaan Singh and his friend Parvaiz, played by Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal, highlighting the pairing of ceramide and hyaluron. One moisturises while the other helps seal the moisture in. The treatment rests on the idea that certain things work best together, whether ingredients or friendships.

The more interesting move is the decision to use two characters whose on-screen relationship was central to the show. Viewers often carry an emotional memory of a character, and the curiosity of watching that character operate outside the original story gives the ads an immediate point of interest.

This approach can help a brand stand out in an increasingly crowded ad environment. People still remember Munna and Circuit from the Munnabhai films promoting ACKO insurance. They also recall Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan revisiting their roles for a Rungta Steel commercial.

Oppo recreated scenes from Wake Up Sid for one of its campaigns, and Kareena Kapoor stepped back into her role as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for Goibibo.

Vaseline joins this line of work with a simpler creative idea. The ads are light, conversational and familiar, relying not on spectacle but on recognition.