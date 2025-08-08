Vasmol launches henna crème hair colour campaign featuring Vidya Balan

Vasmol has launched a new TVC for its recently introduced Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour, featuring brand ambassador Vidya Balan. The ad captures the essence of rooted beauty through a contemporary, relatable storyline.

The storyline of the film opens in a relatable outdoor setting, where four friends discuss their hair colour dilemmas, unsure whether to choose henna, crème, or a budget friendly option. Enter Vidya Balan, who intervenes with a warm, confident recommendation: why compromise when you can have it all in one? She introduces Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour as a product that combines the colouring benefits of henna, the ease of a modern crème format, and a safe, no-ammonia formulation.

The campaign’s messaging captures the spirit of empowering every woman to say, “Surakshit rahe mere baal,” with long-lasting confidence.

Sharing his insights on this TVC, Dheeraj Arora, MD & CEO HRIPL, stated, "This campaign is a key milestone in our brand-building journey for Vasmol. It reflects our broader strategic intent of strengthening regional resonance while reinforcing national relevance. As we continue to scale Vasmol’s presence across key markets, storytelling remains at the heart of how we connect with our consumers. Collaborating with Vidya Balan not only elevates the brand narrative but also reinforces our long-term commitment to investing in meaningful, insight-led communication."

Speaking about the TVC and her association with Vasmol, Priyanka Puri, Sr VP marketing HRIPL shares, "Vidya Balan is more than just a celebrated actor, she’s a cultural icon who embodies authenticity, grace, and strength, values that deeply align with what Vasmol stands for. Her rooted charm and modern confidence mirror the very spirit of our Henna Crème Hair Colour. The TVC beautifully captures this balance, showcasing a solution that feels both familiar and forward-looking. Bringing Vidya back to the Vasmol family felt like a natural progression, and her presence adds credibility and emotional depth to the story we’re telling. We’re excited about this new chapter and the meaningful connection it will spark with our consumers across India."

Speaking about the TVC and her association with Vasmol, Vidya Balan shares, “Some associations are more than just professional, they feel like a part of who you are. Vasmol has been one such name in my journey. To return now, with this beautiful new TVC for Henna Crème Hair Colour, feels like a full circle moment. It beautifully captures the essence of rooted beauty, something I deeply relate to. The film blends the warmth of tradition with the confidence of modern womanhood, just like the product itself. The appeal of Vasmol's no-ammonia, henna-infused crème colour lies in its nurturing qualities and efficacy. It's a smart choice for those seeking natural beauty solutions that are both kind to hair and budget-friendly"

The TV campaign for Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour is being released in Hindi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese and Bhojpuri. To ensure a wide-reach and impactful presence, the campaign is backed by a comprehensive 360-degree marketing plan. This includes OOH placements in high-visibility locations across key cities such as West Bengal, Orissa, Northeast and Tamil Nadu. Complementing the media outreach are on-ground retail promotions and activations in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, aimed at driving product trials and deepening consumer connect in core markets.

Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour is now available across the states of West Bengal, Orissa, Northeast and Tamil Nadu at just Rs. 10.