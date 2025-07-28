Vasmol ropes in Vidya Balan as the new face of the brand

Vasmol has announced actress Vidya Balan as the ambassador for its newly launched Henna Crème Hair Colour and Shampoo Hair Colour. The new range blends the traditional benefits of henna with a no-ammonia crème formula, designed to offer ease of use and conditioning benefits.

The product aims to address the preferences of consumers looking for a hair colour option that balances vibrancy with care, aligning with changing expectations around hair care and convenience.

Dheeraj Arora, MD & CEO of HRIPL, the parent company of Vasmol, shared the brand's vision, stating, “For over six decades, Vasmol has been an integral part of Indian homes, cherished not just in daily rituals but also deeply within our hearts. Our newest offering, Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour, signifies another meaningful step forward, where tradition meets modern convenience.Vidya Balan is the perfect embodiment of Vasmol's core values, rooted in tradition yet modern in her choices. Her authentic persona resonates deeply with Indian women who value genuine, enduring beauty.”

Priyanka Puri, senior VP – marketing, HRIPL, added, "The launch of Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour marks a pivotal moment in our brand journey, where tradition meets modern science. It’s more than just a product; it’s a promise of safe, ammonia-free grey coverage rooted in the timeless power of henna and enriched with the convenience of a crème format for today’s discerning woman. We are excited to have Vidya Balan. Her elegance, authenticity, and strong voice for self-expression perfectly mirror our brand’s ethos. She embodies the modern Indian woman who embraces her roots while moving forward with confidence. With Vidya as our ambassador, we aim to deepen consumer trust and strengthen Vasmol’s legacy across generations. Together, we proudly say— ‘Surakshit rahe mere baal, Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour ka kamaal.”

Vidya Balan expressed her excitement about the collaboration, sharing, “Every woman wants to look and feel her best without compromising on care. Henna has always been a special part of our culture. Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour brings that familiar goodness in a modern, no-ammonia format that women can trust. It’s safe, rooted, and beautiful, everything I believe in. I’m excited to be back with the brand that celebrates natural beauty and the joy of being yourself.”

The Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour is available in budget-friendly pack sizes, starting from 25 ml, and is available at all leading stores.