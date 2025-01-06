Vastrado sponsored 'India’s Got Latent' episode hits 28 million views

Vastrado, an apparel brand, collaborated with "India's Got Latent" hosted by Samay Raina for a New Year’s Eve special. The episode reached 28 million views, with over 2 million views within 1.5 hours, making it the fastest viewed installment on the channel. The partnership was faciliated by White Rivers Media.
The episode topped YouTube's Trending charts at #1 and #2 for 4 days. Vastrado saw a 150% increase in revenue and a 20X spike in website traffic.
The first winner of the show, Yuvraj Gupta received prize money of one lakh rupees by Vastrado. In addition, the episode marked a series first, with Vastrado's founder, Vishwanshu Agarwal stepping into the spotlight, and matching the prize money for the second winner, Khushi Saini. Agarwal also offered her a brand collaboration opportunity.
Reflecting on the partnership, Vishwanshu Agarwal, founder, Vastrado shared, “India’s Got Latent’s massive Gen-Z appeal aligned perfectly with Vastrado’s vision to connect with our audience meaningfully. Kicking off the year with the episode trending at number one was the icing on the cake.”
The panel of judges included Samay Raina, Rakhi Sawant, Aashish Solanki, Maheep Singh, Yashraj and Balraj Ghai.
Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media (WRM), added, “With WRM’s grip on the Gen-Z pulse, this collaboration served as the perfect blend of platform, audience and opportunity, creating a moment of genuine brand love.”