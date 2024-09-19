Vasudha shows Orry how to be 'Full-On Desi' in Zee TV's new campaign

For Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, Zee TV has launched a multi-layered grassroots campaign designed to spark conversations on social change and raise awareness around the plight of marginalised communities. Live performances of a nukkad natak have been organised across five cities—Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and Patna based on an evocative poem that encapsulates the show’s core theme of fighting social injustice. The poem, recorded in Shweta Tripathi’s voice with visuals created using AI technology, captures the spirit of Jagriti’s struggle. Zee TV has also enlisted inspiring personalities like Mirabai Chanu, Hima Das, and Sumit Antil, who will share their personal journeys of overcoming societal barriers, reflecting the same spark of resilience seen in Jagriti’s character. Along with Shweta Tripathi, they are joining the movement under the hashtag #JagritiSeBadlaav. Additionally, 100 influencers will amplify the campaign on social media by sharing their own #JagritiSeBadlaav stories, ensuring the message resonates both online and offline.