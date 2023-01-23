Vavo Digital collaborates with AVIAREPS Aviation Tourism & Travel Marketing to promote tourism in Utah

Commenting on the same, Mansi Oza, sales & marketing, AVIAREPS India, “Alignment between the client and agency is essential for any campaign to be successful, and we at AVIAREPS India look for a long-term partnership with the agency. It was our first time working with Vavo Digital, and we were very happy to see how prompt and responsive the team at the agency was to our requirements and how they were in line with the vision we had for the campaign. Through the two extreme profiles of the shortlisted travel bloggers, from adventure lovers like Aakash to tropical vacationers like Larissa, we hope to have conveyed our message that Utah is a destination fit for all types of travelers.”