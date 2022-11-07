Vavo Digital onboards talents on booming social media platform LinkedIn

Proficient content creators with expertise in finance, marketing and various others spheres to work in association with Vavo Digital.
Vavo Digital, one of the leading Influencer Marketing agencies has initiated a structured initiative and lend a fresh perspective to influencer marketing by exploring the coming of the age social media platform LinkedIn and onboarded influencers with domain expertise with organic following exclusively for the company talent register. At the onset of this pursuit, Vavo Digital has identified and signed up with six key influencers on their recently created roster.
By onboarding personal branding experts - Punita Parekh, M Ayushi and Shubhangi Madan, Chartered Accountant - Palak Rathi, Financial Analyst - Siddhant Garg and audit analyst- Sanskriti Pandey to facilitate collaborations with brands, the agency envisions assisting brands in reaching out to their target audience through collaborations with these exclusive talents. Currently, the influencers onboarded are predominantly in finance category, however, the agency envisions to expand the portfolio by being more inclusive and acquiring talent across multiple categories like Technology, Career Coaches, HR Professionals, Marketing, Public Speakers, Content writer/ Freelancers.
Traditionally perceived as recruitment tool, LinkedIn has lately gained a reputation as a credible platform to deploy marketing and influencers’ campaign, as it has shown over 42% engagement for lead generation. Considering all the pluses and the growing demand for the platform, plans to build a result-oriented team of influencers and make optimum utilisation of the platform. The campaigns designed for LinkedIn go beyond the technical specifications but can also establish an emotional connect and thus is seen growing beyond its ‘Only B2B Marketeers’ image and is gaining popularity in the B2C genre too.
Gauging the current trend, the young generation has shown solid engagement with social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. However, the purpose of these platforms is majorly entertainment and is considered appealing as it is in audio visual format. Vavo Digital has recognized LinkedIn as a sustainable and futuristic platform with phenomenal potential for professional-focused and authentic engagement that enables both texts as well audio-visual format. The platform itself is taking significant steps to improve its interface for both-brands as well as audience.
Commenting on the onboarding of these exclusive talents, Neha Puri, founder and CEO at Vavo Digital, “As the first step towards establishing influencer marketing as a practical method on LinkedIn, the platform recently introduced it’s ‘creator mode’ that provides supplementary features and tools to users once activated. This considerably paved the way for content creators to ascertain themselves on LinkedIn. As an influencer myself, I view LinkedIn as an apt platform to associate with professional brands and gain a larger outreach. I believe, it certainly helps to reach the right set of thriving entrepreneurs as LinkedIn is home to all top decision makers and that helps extensively in the appropriate development of emerging brands. At Vavo Digital, we are so pleased to have onboarded talented set of independent content creators like Punita Parekh, M Ayushi and Shubhangi Madan, Palak Rathi, Siddhant Garg, Sanskriti Pandey, from varied genres. We look forward to expanding the roaster and execute impactful campaigns for our brands. We aim to not only enhance the brand visibility but also create more engagement with the audience.”