Vavo Digital onboards talents on booming social media platform LinkedIn

Commenting on the onboarding of these exclusive talents, Neha Puri, founder and CEO at Vavo Digital, “As the first step towards establishing influencer marketing as a practical method on LinkedIn, the platform recently introduced it’s ‘creator mode’ that provides supplementary features and tools to users once activated. This considerably paved the way for content creators to ascertain themselves on LinkedIn. As an influencer myself, I view LinkedIn as an apt platform to associate with professional brands and gain a larger outreach. I believe, it certainly helps to reach the right set of thriving entrepreneurs as LinkedIn is home to all top decision makers and that helps extensively in the appropriate development of emerging brands. At Vavo Digital, we are so pleased to have onboarded talented set of independent content creators like Punita Parekh, M Ayushi and Shubhangi Madan, Palak Rathi, Siddhant Garg, Sanskriti Pandey, from varied genres. We look forward to expanding the roaster and execute impactful campaigns for our brands. We aim to not only enhance the brand visibility but also create more engagement with the audience.”