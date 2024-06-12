VaynerMedia launches full-service agency in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
VaynerMedia has officially opened an office to better cater to clients and the growing business demands in the Indian market.
VaynerMedia announced the launch of its full-service agency in India, the company’s sixth office in the Asia Pacific region, and thirteenth globally. After just over two years of presence in the country servicing Fortune 500 clients, VaynerMedia has officially opened an office to better cater to clients and the growing business demands in the Indian market.
VaynerMedia previously operated in strategic partnership with local agency Step1, who will seamlessly transition into the VaynerMedia family and now operate as VaynerMedia India. VaynerMedia India will offer a full suite of services, including creative, strategy, media, and consulting, with social at the centre of it all, under the leadership of Salman Moin, who will report directly to Asia Pacific managing director Tim Lindley.
"India's deeply diverse cultural heritage combined with its rapidly growing economy and exploding social media landscape presents a truly unique and exciting opportunity for brands. The country's entrepreneurial spirit and diverse culture coupled with our team's passion, expertise, and VaynerMedia's attention-first philosophy- now this is a recipe for explosive growth,” said CEO and co-founder Gary Vaynerchuk. “I have zero doubt that Tim and Salman will lead the team to an incredibly exciting future, and I'm excited to show the Fortune 500 brands in the region how to actually build brand in the new marketing world.”
“India’s entrepreneurial spirit, rapid economic growth, and thriving pop culture make it one of the most exciting markets in the world right now. It brings together deep-rooted tradition and fast-paced innovation –– the ideal conditions for dynamic brands to thrive,” said Tim Lindley. “Modern brands the world over have leveraged the power of social media to disrupt goliath incumbents; Indian businesses leverage social media on a whole new level to disrupt global dynamics, making it the perfect place for us to deploy our ‘social at the centre’ marketing model.”
The agency which was first established in the United States in 2009, expanded to the United Kingdom in 2018. In the past four years, it has experienced expansion, extending to the Asia Pacific in 2019, followed by Mexico in 2021 to cater to Latin America. In 2022, the agency launched in The Netherlands and, more recently, in mid-March 2023, in Toronto, Canada. The most recent opening in Gurgaon, India, makes a total of six offices across the region for VaynerMedia APAC.
The agency is known for its consumer-centric, integrated approach which incorporates both creative and media to drive business results for its clients.