Vector Consulting Group appoints ^atom network as the creative partner

Vector Consulting Group recently announced a capital and business alliance with TIS Inc, one of the largest tech firms in Japan. Over the last 18 years, Vector has leveraged the principles of Systems Thinking to deliver innovative solutions for chronic problems faced by the industry and has pioneered the implementation-led-solution approach. It has partnered with clients to create market differentiators by building capabilities in Supplychain, Operations, Sales & Distribution, Project Management and Customer Management that provide a competitive edge in the areas of auto & auto ancillaries, steel, equipment manufacturing, CAPEX & infrastructure project management, pharmaceutical, textile, consumer goods, software development and retail.
Speaking on the development, Satyashri Mohanty, director at Vector Consulting Group, said, "I am very happy with getting team ^a t o m on board as our communication partner. In a brief period, they have demonstrated a keen understanding of our brand. We believe we have found the right partner to help us with our communication objectives."
Hemal Bhuptani, head of marketing at Vector Consulting Group, further added, "Team ^ a t o m comes in with a lot of experience in building brands across categories. With their experience and understanding of our brand, we are sure that we will be able to tell our story to the world in a simple yet memorable manner. I am looking forward to creating some interesting and relevant work to let the business community know who we are, what we do and how we are different."
Commenting on the mandate, Abhik Santara, director and CEO at ^ a t o m network said, "this mandate is immensely satisfying for more than one reason. To start with, the team at Vector is a wonderful bunch of straightforward people resonating with how we like our interactions with brand owners to be. Secondly, this is unlike other B2C brands to sell soaps and oils with a formulaic approach to communication. The stakeholders to influence are multi-cultural, multi-industrials and multi-nationals. Every brief is a new learning for us, and we get to opportunity to go deeper into each industry vertical – One day, it is pharma, and the next day we are discussing retail". There are not many B2B brands which have such a fine sense and belief in design and communication, and most of them tend to rely on their one-to-one sales pitch. The team at Vector, however, have a very clear vision about what and how they offer their solutions and we are all geared up to expand Vector's offering to the global stage."