Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor leads in Arrow’s stylish new ad

Arrow, a menswear brands, has launched its new campaign, 'Tailored for the Good Life', starring actors Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor. The campaign pays homage to Arrow’s American heritage while presenting a fresh take on sophistication for the modern generation.

Set against New York’s urban charm, the film follows Vedang Raina as the quintessential Arrow man — confident and composed — alongside Khushi Kapoor, who brings grace and a contemporary edge to the narrative. Their on-screen chemistry captures the campaign’s core message: celebrating a life that is not only successful but lived with style and ease.

Anand Aiyer, CEO of Arrow India, said: “With ‘Tailored for the Good Life,’ Arrow is celebrating a new chapter in its journey. This campaign bridges our rich American heritage with the aspirations of today’s men. Vedang and Khushi perfectly capture this balance — they represent the modern consumer who values style, confidence, and authenticity.”

The campaign closes with Arrow’s signature line, 'Tailored for the Good Life,' reinforcing its position as a timeless yet evolving brand that connects heritage with modern living.