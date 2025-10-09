Subscribe

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor leads in Arrow’s stylish new ad

The latest campaign titiled “Tailored for the Good Life,” blends modern sophistication with its American heritage, celebrating style, confidence, and timeless elegance.

afaqs! news bureau
Arrow

Arrow, a menswear brands, has launched its new campaign, 'Tailored for the Good Life', starring actors Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor. The campaign pays homage to Arrow’s American heritage while presenting a fresh take on sophistication for the modern generation.

Set against New York’s urban charm, the film follows Vedang Raina as the quintessential Arrow man — confident and composed — alongside Khushi Kapoor, who brings grace and a contemporary edge to the narrative. Their on-screen chemistry captures the campaign’s core message: celebrating a life that is not only successful but lived with style and ease.

Anand Aiyer, CEO of Arrow India, said: “With ‘Tailored for the Good Life,’ Arrow is celebrating a new chapter in its journey. This campaign bridges our rich American heritage with the aspirations of today’s men. Vedang and Khushi perfectly capture this balance — they represent the modern consumer who values style, confidence, and authenticity.”

The campaign closes with Arrow’s signature line, 'Tailored for the Good Life,' reinforcing its position as a timeless yet evolving brand that connects heritage with modern living.

