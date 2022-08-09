Vedantu & Isobar India launch ‘Project Stream School’ in rural India

An experiment that enables students to access quality education.
In India, 65% of the children study in rural schools, and 95% of them struggle to achieve their dreams as they don’t have access to the best teachers and quality education. While 60% of students do not have internet access in India, the digital divide continues to pose teaching and learning challenges for this significant portion. Rising to this situation and to eliminate these roadblocks & empower students in rural areas with quality education, Vedantu - a pioneer in LIVE online learning, has joined hands with Isobar India - the creative experience agency from Dentsu Creative India, to launch ‘Project Stream School’.
Stream School is a one-of-a-kind aggregator device that combines all of the weak signals in a given area into one powerful Hyperspot. Students in remote areas can connect their devices to the Hyperspot and experience uninterrupted learning offered by Vedantu’s inspiring teachers.
Currently, the initiative is live in Simsa, Himachal Pradesh - one of the most isolated towns in the state. Simsa has an 89% rural population, making it one of the largest in the country. Moreover, the town also has an extremely weak internet connection across all mobile networks in most locations. In a bid to address the concern, Vedantu solves this problem by giving these students access to its platform and quality teachers anytime and anywhere, using the same weak internet that exists around them.
It is pertinent to note here that within just two weeks, Stream School has benefitted over 28 students in Simsa. A survey further reveals that these students have experienced a 32% increase in their overall understanding of subjects after streaming around 767 hours of Vedantu’s content and teachers through Stream School. Since it is an interesting gateway to the curriculum, it has led to an increased affinity for studies. In addition to this, school attendance in the region has increased by 17%. The best part is that, while the initiative is still in progress in Simsa, visitors from nearby remote towns have spread the word and requested books for the children in their towns as well. The team already has a list of 14 towns in which they aim to deliver the books.
Commenting on this unique proposition, Pulkit Jain, Head of Product & Co-Founder Vedantu said, “At Vedantu, we have always been obsessed and believe that every child must be provided with the opportunity to unlock their true potential. With Project Stream School, under our Help India Learn Initiative, we are confident that many more children can take a step towards learning with our inspiring teachers and interactive platform to achieve their dreams. Because, when quality education reaches them, they can reach for the stars with one book at a time.”
Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group added, "The digital divide is still a challenge in remote teaching and learning. It is so deep-rooted that it has cast doubt on the quality of education provided to the students. Education is a basic human right, not a luxury. Hence, every student in every corner of the nation must receive the best quality.”
Aalap Desai, CCO, Isobar India & Taproot Dentsu commented, “If a single student has the power to unlock the unearthed potential of a country, then we’ve taken it upon ourselves to create an army of such students with the help of Project Stream School. An army that can steer the country's development for years to come and make it a world leader, in terms of quality education.”