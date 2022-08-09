Vedantu & Isobar India launch ‘Project Stream School’ in rural India

It is pertinent to note here that within just two weeks, Stream School has benefitted over 28 students in Simsa. A survey further reveals that these students have experienced a 32% increase in their overall understanding of subjects after streaming around 767 hours of Vedantu’s content and teachers through Stream School. Since it is an interesting gateway to the curriculum, it has led to an increased affinity for studies. In addition to this, school attendance in the region has increased by 17%. The best part is that, while the initiative is still in progress in Simsa, visitors from nearby remote towns have spread the word and requested books for the children in their towns as well. The team already has a list of 14 towns in which they aim to deliver the books.