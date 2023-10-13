Veeba launches 'Your Food, Your Rules' campaign celebrating culinary creativity

Vikram Pandey, national creative director, Leo Burnett said, “The Indian kitchen has become a playing field for experimentation and Veeba with its eclectic range of sauces and condiments is helping people unleash their culinary creativity. With this campaign, we wanted to show how you can break convention and create something new with a twist using Veeba products. We planned to launch this campaign during the Cricket World Cup and therefore the visual storyline of the TVC was kept very action-oriented. Complimenting this we had a commentary style voiceover done by Samir Kochhar to build on the narrative. The TVC led campaign will be amplified by various digital and on premise interventions along with influencer collaborations.”