Veeba's 'Mehnat Ka Phal Veeba Hota Hai' campaign celebrates hardwork

Veeba, a sauces and condiments brand, has launched a campaign, "Mehnat Ka Phal Veeba Hota Hai", highlighting how food serves as a reward for everyday achievements, from school successes to work and workouts.

Created by Enormous, the campaign features three films that highlight real-life moments of achievement. Each story shows how people across India turn to food to celebrate their wins, with Veeba's range of sauces, spreads, and dressings as part of these moments.

“Food has always been more than just functional in Indian culture—it’s emotion, celebration, and reward all rolled into one,” said Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director of Veeba. “With ‘Mehnat Ka Phal Veeba Hota Hai,’ we’re celebrating a deeply ingrained part of our culture—the joy of rewarding ourselves and our loved ones with good food after a day of hard work. These moments of celebration are universal, and we are grateful, at Veeba, to be a small part of them through the meals people share.”

Sindhu Sharma, national creative director (North) at Enormous Brands said, “We are super excited to share our latest campaign for Veeba. It’s all about celebrating the joy of good food after all the hard work we put in. Haven’t we all felt that crushing disappointment when you come home, hungry and tired, only to find the food’s a total letdown? Absolute mood killer, right? That’s where the thought behind ‘mehnat ka phal Veeba hota hai’ came from. After all the effort you put into your day, good food isn’t just a want—it’s what you truly deserve. And with Veeba, it’s exactly what you get!”

The campaign will reach audiences through television, digital platforms, and social media. On-ground activations are also planned to engage consumers and connect the message to their daily lives.