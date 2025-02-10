Veefin Group announces investment in White Rivers Media

Veefin Group has announced a strategic investment in White Rivers Media (WRM), making it the eleventh company added to the group.This investment will integrate WRM’s capabilities into Veefin’s ecosystem and expand its client base.

White Rivers Media, based in Mumbai, is an independent digital marketing agency with a team of 600, offering creative and media solutions, MarTech services, and marketing transformation. The agency works with clients in BFSI, entertainment, FMCG, real estate, and e-commerce sectors.

Raja Debnath, chairperson, co-founder and CEO, Veefin Group said, "At Veefin Group, we have built a strong ecosystem that empowers businesses with cutting-edge financial technology and digital transformation solutions. Through this strategic investment, we are enhancing our ecosystem with deep MarTech expertise, creative digital marketing solutions, and a proven track record of success. This partnership enables us to offer clients a more integrated approach—combining technology with AI-led, data-driven marketing to drive engagement and business growth. Together, we are unlocking new possibilities for businesses to scale faster and compete smarter in a digital-first world."

Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, added: "This partnership marks an exciting chapter for WRM as we align with Veefin Group to drive the next wave of digital marketing transformation. By combining creative and media solutions with MarTech innovation and Veefin Group’s technology-driven ecosystem, we can help brands navigate an evolving digital landscape with precision and scale. Together, we are building future-ready marketing solutions that drive measurable impact and accelerate growth in high-potential international markets."

The proposed investment will focus on developing AI solutions for marketing automation, predictive analytics, and enhanced customer engagement models, setting new benchmarks in the digital marketing industry.