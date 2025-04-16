Veer shares travel hack with Nani in new Agoda-Atlys campaign

Digital travel platform Agoda and visa processing platform Atlys have launched a co-branded marketing and advertising campaign in India, focusing on simplifying international travel. Featuring a new advertisement, the campaign highlights the stress often associated with traveling abroad—from fears of overpaying for flights and accommodation to concerns over visa approvals.

Drawing on the insight that international trips can feel overwhelming for Indian travellers, the campaign acknowledges how uncertainties around securing the best value for bookings and fears of visa rejection often overshadow the joy of planning a journey. The newly launched advertisement portrays these pre-travel anxieties: from anxious searches for flight deals to the tense wait for visa approvals and how we address them. Through their collaborative approach, Agoda and Atlys demonstrate how these unavoidable aspects of international travel can be simplified, allowing the excitement of discovery to take center stage.

Matteo Frigerio, chief marketing officer at Agoda, stated, “At Agoda, we believe travel should feel exciting, not overwhelming. Teaming up with Atlys lets us clear two of the biggest hurdles: cost and visa complexity. Together, we’re making global travel from India more accessible, more affordable, and much less stressful - so travellers can explore the world with ease and peace of mind."

Atlys echoed this sentiment, Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys remarked: “At Atlys, we've built our company on a singular mission: eliminating the visa headaches that prevent millions from experiencing the world freely. For many Indian travellers, venturing abroad brings unique challenges, from finding affordable travel options to dealing with visa uncertainties. Our association with Agoda tackles these hurdles head-on by marrying our expertise in visa facilitation with Agoda’s strong digital travel platform. Together, we create a stress-free, holistic experience for the travellers.”

The partnership combines Agoda’s travel booking platform, which offers access to five million properties and other travel services, with Atlys’ visa application system, which simplifies the process into a more accessible and user-friendly format.

The collaboration aims to simplify international travel for Indian users by addressing common challenges such as booking logistics and visa applications. Agoda and Atlys seek to make the process more accessible and efficient.