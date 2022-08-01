Veet launches new campaign with Sara Ali Khan for Veet Pure

Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, said, “An exciting change in the hair removal cream formulation has been due for long. For a generation that is always seeking the next big and new thing in all walks of life, it was time that someone brought about a clutter breaking product in the hair depilation category. That is when the Veet brand decided to sit up and take notice of what the consumers want, which led to this new formulation in the form of Veet Pure. To launch this new product that caters to all skin types, we conceptualized a film that draws parallels on how this new and improved formulation was much needed in the category. What makes this communication that much more meaningful and interesting is a popular face like Sara Ali Khan pushing the message, while driving awareness around the brand.”