Veet’s ‘Smoothest Way to Sexy’ ad replaces self-doubt with confidence

Veet has launched a new campaign, ‘Veet’s Smoothest Way to Sexy’, addressing women's grooming concerns for intimate areas. The campaign promotes Veet as a quick, painless, and convenient solution for smooth skin, positioning it as an alternative to traditional, often painful methods.

Staying true to its purpose of delivering superior hair removal experiences, Veet Pure Sensitive Hair Removal Cream has been specially formulated to address the needs of sensitive skin, including suitable use on the full bikini area. With its rich and creamy texture, the product is dermatologically tested and clinically proven in German labs. It provides a quick, painless alternative to traditional hair removal methods, eliminating common concerns like nicks, cuts, and itchy, prickly regrowth — all while delivering that desired, confident smoothness.

Speaking on the campaign, Kanika Kalra, regional marketing director, health, Reckitt– South Asia, said, “At Reckitt, we are committed to creating superior solutions that empower women to feel their most confident selves — especially when it comes to intimate grooming, which has long been surrounded by discomfort and silent hesitation. With ‘Veet’s Smoothest Way to Sexy’, we wanted to bring this conversation into the open — with a message that’s bold, confident, and deeply relatable. We understand that for many women, feeling sexy begins with feeling comfortable in their own skin. This campaign champions that belief, offering a quick, painless, and dermatologically tested solution specially designed for their sensitive needs. ‘Veet’s Smoothest Way to Sexy’ isn’t just about hair removal — it’s about feeling confident, carefree, and ready to take on the world with ease.”

The campaign’s TVC is directed by Jessica Sadana, best known for web series Adulting. The film shows a group of women at a beach, initially hesitant about wearing bikinis. They gain confidence using Veet Pure Sensitive, which helps them remove unwanted hair.

The campaign film features the 1960s track ‘Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini’ by Brian Hyland, highlighting confidence and body positivity.