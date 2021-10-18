Vega Auto awards the Digital Marketing mandate to Team Pumpkin

The collaboration is focused on expanding the brand's digital footprint and promoting Vega’s entire range of helmets and other riding gears.
Vega, India's leading riding helmet brand, recently awarded its digital mandate to Team Pumpkin, a full-service Digital Marketing and PR agency. The collaboration is focused on expanding the brand's digital footprint and promoting Vega’s entire range of helmets and other riding gears.
Vega has been at the forefront of making cutting-edge helmet technology accessible to a wider group of customers. Being the second-largest helmet manufacturer in the country, Vega's legacy of making Indian roads safer needs no introduction. The brand has been operational for more than three decades now and has established a strong foothold in the affordable, high-quality helmet market.
The agency that won the account, Team Pumpkin, has their presence in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. For this brand, they will be operating from their Delhi office. The major scope of work lies in managing Social Media, SEO, and Performance Marketing. The agency will outline the brand's digital marketing strategies while working towards enhancing the customer experience on online platforms and increasing the loyal follower base.
Nirav Lalan, COO, Team Pumpkin, said, "We are a 360-degree Digital Marketing and PR agency, and the latest collaboration with Vega is a testimony to our long-lasting legacy. At Team Pumpkin, we differentiate ourselves with our bespoke approach for every brand that we join forces with. Vega has been redefining the Indian automotive safety landscape for a long time now and we are thrilled to take their journey and products to a wider audience.”
Girdhari Chandak, managing director, Vega, said, "The creativity and experience which Team Pumpkin brings along gives them a distinct advantage in this over-crowded Digital Marketing agency space. We instantly felt that both the teams resonated with the project's vision, and hence, we awarded the mandate to them. We believe that together we will leverage the digital ecosystem to its true potential and write a new success story for the brand."