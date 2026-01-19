Vega Auto flags helmet non-usage with ‘Pehnoge to Bachoge’ campaign

Vega Auto has launched a nationwide road safety awareness campaign titled Pehnoge to Bachoge, focusing on the widespread practice of riders carrying helmets rather than wearing them while riding.

The campaign draws attention to a growing trend where helmets are used largely to avoid fines, instead of serving their intended purpose as safety gear. According to road safety data, India records over 4,00,000 road fatalities annually, with more than 55,000 two-wheeler rider deaths linked to helmet non-usage.

As part of the initiative, Vega Auto has released a 60-second film set in Mumbai traffic. The film depicts everyday riders — including a father travelling with his family, a working professional and a college student — treating helmets as accessories rather than protective equipment. The narrative ends with a sudden crash and a visual of a helmet spinning mid-air, followed by the message: “Wearing a helmet saves lives. Carrying one doesn’t.”

Commenting on the campaign, Dilip Chandak, chairman, Vega Auto, said: “Every year we sell lakhs of world-class helmets, yet we see the same heartbreaking sight on our roads where helmets dangle from handlebars, arms, or are used as footrests while heads remain unprotected. At Vega Auto, we celebrate when someone chooses Vega, but our job isn’t done until that helmet is worn on every journey. The statistics are heartbreaking because the solution already exists in millions of homes. Pehnoge toh Bachoge is our commitment to shift the nation from helmet ownership to helmet usage, from evading fines to embracing life. Let’s turn every helmet into the protection it was designed to be.”

The campaign aims to shift the focus from helmet ownership to consistent usage, positioning helmet-wearing as a non-negotiable safety habit rather than a compliance measure.