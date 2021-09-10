Vermillion Communications wins media mandate for skin and hair care brand, Jovees Herbals

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of their Gurgaon office.
Vermillion Communications haverecently won the media mandate for the herbal skin and hair care brand, Jovees Herbals. The account was won after a strenuous multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of their Gurgaon office.
Consequently, Jovees Herbals has released their first-ever TVC, in the West Bengal market that focuses on the range of personal care products offered by the herbal brand. Founded in 2004, this 17-year-old brand has revolutionised clean beauty long before others did and Bengal serves as one of their biggest markets. The skin and hair care brand offers a wide range of innovative and effective formulas made with natural and organic ingredients. Jovees has steadily grown with its natural range of skincare and hair care products that delight its large loyal customer base.
Commenting on the appointment, Ujjwal Ahuja - director Jovees Herbals said, "We have extensive and aggressive growth plans for the future and this partnership will establish Jovees brand saliency amongst our core consumers. The herbal nature of our products makes them the consumer’s preferred choice.” Rakhi Sharma - Vice President Marketing adds, "The TVC revolves around the word - Shonar’ it being a term of endearment for Bengal and also being an affectionate way to address a ‘Golden Glow’ bringing home the brand message to the local demographic. The wordplay intertwines the benefits of the product offered by the herbal care brand with a local sentiment and sense of a ‘glowing belonging. It also resonates well with the upcoming festive season. "
The founder of Vermillion Communications - Deepak Hiremath commented "We are thrilled to have been awarded the account and look forward to doing path-breaking work" He also expressed his insightful thoughts on the importance of having a connection with the consumers as it becomes a key factor for brand recognition and customer loyalty.
Says Amrita Sharma, co-founder Mixed Route Juice, the agency behind the TVC - “Jovees and its offerings have been deep rooted in West Bengal since the brand’s inception. The ad stars West Bengal's two biggest stars Gaurav Chakrabarty and Ritabhari Chakraborty, and have done absolute justice to the roles they’ve played: a young doting couple, living up each and every moment of their lives.”