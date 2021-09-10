Vermillion Communications wins media mandate for skin and hair care brand, Jovees Herbals

Commenting on the appointment, Ujjwal Ahuja - director Jovees Herbals said, "We have extensive and aggressive growth plans for the future and this partnership will establish Jovees brand saliency amongst our core consumers. The herbal nature of our products makes them the consumer’s preferred choice.” Rakhi Sharma - Vice President Marketing adds, "The TVC revolves around the word - Shonar’ it being a term of endearment for Bengal and also being an affectionate way to address a ‘Golden Glow’ bringing home the brand message to the local demographic. The wordplay intertwines the benefits of the product offered by the herbal care brand with a local sentiment and sense of a ‘glowing belonging. It also resonates well with the upcoming festive season. "