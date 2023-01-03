Verve Media bags creative mandate for HealthScore

The agency will be taking care of creating brand awareness and strengthening brand leadership of Health Score.
Verve Media, a Mumbai based integrated digital marketing agency, won the creative mandate for HealthScore, India's first SNOMED CT enabled software for Out-of-Hospital care covering home health, telehealth, and long-term continuum care facilities. The cloud-based SaaS offering is the flagship product of cSoft Technologies and aims to create a better healthcare experience for patients and healthcare professionals.
The digital marketing agency, Verve Media will now be taking care of creating brand awareness and strengthening brand leadership of Health Score. With the main purpose of showcasing strategic creative design and advertising, the agency tends to accelerate the brand's social media growth to the next level.
In response to this momentous onboarding, Vinay Sangwan, co-founder at Verve Media, said “Our team is extremely proud to have HealthScore on board. We optimistically believe to bring their plans into action with our fresh strategies and creativity. Delivering impactful content and strengthening the brand's presence are our ultimate goals. With this, we aim to put our best foot forward to grow the brand manifold.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Chiamala Aravamudhan, founder and CEO of cSoft Technologies, commented: “We decided to work with Verve after a long and thorough agency search. We were intent on finding a team that would be a good fit with our values and position us for the growth we want to achieve. We are quite excited about bringing them on-board and look forward to a strong collaboration”.
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Broker Network, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.