Verve Media bags digital mandate for Voyaah.com

Talking about the collaboration, Deepak Narang, AVP of marketing & communications at Voyaah.com said, "Going on a luxury vacation can be stressful and exceedingly expensive, if not planned correctly. That's where our team of travel experts step in to curate exclusive holiday packages that offer best-in-class pricing. From lavish accommodations to personalised itineraries, every detail is meticulously crafted to ensure a seamless journey, promising you a truly extraordinary escape. We are excited to partner with Verve Media and leverage their deep expertise in SEO and SEM to elevate our digital presence."