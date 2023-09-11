Verve Media bags digital mandate for Voyaah.com

The agency's approach will revolve around driving organic growth through on-page and off-page content strategies.
Mumbai-based integrated digital marketing agency, Verve Media, has achieved yet another milestone by securing the digital mandate for Voyaah.com, a leading travel-tech platform for booking leisure travel deals online. The brand curates the best-valued holidays in top-rated luxury hotels & resorts in India and across the globe and provides customised itineraries to cater to the needs of affluent travelers.
Under this strategic partnership, Verve Media will employ its expertise in SEO and SEM to amplify the brand's digital footprint. The agency's approach will revolve around driving organic growth through on-page and off-page content strategies, enhancing the brand’s online visibility with keyword marketing techniques, and further maximising their growth by integrating Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
Saad Merchant, co-founder of Verve Media, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration stating, "With Voyaah.com’s mission of providing top-tier luxury travel solutions and our expertise in SEO and SEM, this collaboration is a perfect synergy. Through meticulous on-page and off-page strategies, we are set to elevate the brand's online presence and empower travelers with seamless access to their exceptional services. Our approach is geared towards boosting search engine rankings along with boosting their sales through Paid Ads and enriching user experiences, creating a win-win scenario for both the brand and its valued customer."
Talking about the collaboration, Deepak Narang, AVP of marketing & communications at Voyaah.com said, "Going on a luxury vacation can be stressful and exceedingly expensive, if not planned correctly. That's where our team of travel experts step in to curate exclusive holiday packages that offer best-in-class pricing. From lavish accommodations to personalised itineraries, every detail is meticulously crafted to ensure a seamless journey, promising you a truly extraordinary escape. We are excited to partner with Verve Media and leverage their deep expertise in SEO and SEM to elevate our digital presence."