Verve Media bags Social media mandate for Ventura Furniture

Verve Media will be in charge of driving Ventura’s creative social media strategy. It will focus on boosting the brand recognition and increasing customer engagement for Ventura.
The mandate shoulders the digital solutions agency with absolute responsibility of blueprinting and executing a social media work plan for the Ventura brand. This will encompass strategic brand positioning, creative representation and content creation for the furniture brand on all their digital platforms.
Verve Media is a Creative Digital agency offering 360 degree Digital solutions ranging from Creative Strategy, Social Media Management, Website Development and Optimization, Visual Communications, and Search Engine Marketing. They believe in taking the brands ahead and reaching their true potential in stipulated amounts of time by employing digital expertise and creativity.
Ventura is a Mumbai-based manufacturing company that produces ergonomic trendsetting, and contemporary furniture to deliver all across the country. The company with nearly two decades of experience in manufacturing superior quality furniture is well-known among architects, interior designers, and turnkey contractors of the industry. Ventura’s belief is to ensure that they deliver impeccable quality furnishings to cater to unique needs of customers. They specialise in Outdoor furniture -Patio Furniture, Pool Loungers, Sun beds, Swingers, Bar Furniture, Gazebo, Umbrella and accessories.
Vinay Singh Sangwan, Founder of Verve Media commented,"At Verve, we’ve specialised in handling a diverse clientele and are mission driven towards providing innovative, creative digital solutions for them. For Ventura, We will deliver overall digital growth with our unique social media content strategies.”
Raveena Punia, Co-founder of Ventura Furniture said, "Ventura is extremely delighted to announce its collaboration with Verve Media. Verve Media is a forward-thinking digital marketing agency on the cutting edge of their field. Each member of their team nurtures and cares for your brand as if it was their own. We have undertaken a number of projects with them right from website development to SMM. Their entire team is process-oriented and diligent to our briefs. They’re thorough professionals and extremely patient, a critical yet lacking quality in many firms in the iterative creative space. We look forward to our ongoing working relationship."