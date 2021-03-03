Verve Media bags Social media mandate for Ventura Furniture

Raveena Punia, Co-founder of Ventura Furniture said, "Ventura is extremely delighted to announce its collaboration with Verve Media. Verve Media is a forward-thinking digital marketing agency on the cutting edge of their field. Each member of their team nurtures and cares for your brand as if it was their own. We have undertaken a number of projects with them right from website development to SMM. Their entire team is process-oriented and diligent to our briefs. They’re thorough professionals and extremely patient, a critical yet lacking quality in many firms in the iterative creative space. We look forward to our ongoing working relationship."