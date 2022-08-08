Verve Media bags video creation mandate for True North

Verve Media will be in charge of developing strategy-driven videos for True North's social media accounts as part of the contract.
Verve Media, a Mumbai-based integrated digital marketing agency has won the video creation mandate for True North. True North is one of the most experienced Private Equity firms in India that invests in mid-sized, profitable, India-centric businesses and transforms them into world-class industry leaders that are predicated on a strong value system. The brand is a founding partner of the Global PE Alliance, an international network consisting of 8 mid-market private equity firms.
Verve Media will be in charge of developing strategy-driven videos for True North's social media accounts as part of the contract. The emphasis will be on the brand's goal of portraying itself as a reliable partner with extensive experience throughout a variety of economic cycles.
Talking about the association, Mayur Gole, Co-Founder of Verve Media commented, "We're thrilled to be working with True North, one of India’s oldest homegrown private equity firms. We are confident that by focusing on a strategy-driven video approach, we will be able to position the brand for maximum impact.”
Corporate Communications Lead, Chirag Mistry of True North said, "Being an alternate investment firm, we cater to a very different segment of the audience. Our focus is to celebrate the work and achievements of our partner companies and to also bring forward True North’s ethos of doing things “The Right Way. We are excited to work with Verve Media and looking forward to powerful storytelling in form of videos."
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Zero Risque, Broker Network, HiCare, The International by Tunga, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.