Verve Media retains social media mandate for Pragati

As a part of the mandate, Verve Media will continue to provide end-to-end social media services including social media management, digital creative designing, content marketing, and ORM for Pragati and PISL.
The agency has been driving overall brand awareness since the last one year including creation of strategies and engaging posts that offer Pragati an edge over their competitors.
Pragati, earlier known as Pragati Group, offers customized warehousing solutions to numerous noteworthy clients across India. The brand's sister company - Pragati Infra which is now known as PISL, focuses on land acquisition, leasing, compliance and asset management. Verve Media has been a part of this journey where both the brands developed new identities for their respective services.
Commenting on the extended partnership, Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder of Verve Media, said,“We are pleased with Pragati's confidence in us to manage their digital presence. Throughout the past year, we've delivered a variety of digital solutions, ranging from social media management to rebranding. We expect a stronger partnership and scalable growth for Pragati in the next phase of our digital journey.”
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like HiCare, Rummy Circle, Zero Risque, The International by Tunga, Bigflex and Nab Foundation, among others.