Verve Media retains the video creation mandate for True North

Being one of the integrated marketing agencies for the past seven years, Verve Media has been successful in building a reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. According to the release, they have catered to clients like: Sunteck Realty, Shell, Wipro, Rummy Circle, Infosys, Uber, Property Pistol, Pragati Group, TEDx, The Juice Beauty, and NABARD, among others.