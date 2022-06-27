Verve Media wins digital mandate for Urban Gully

Verve Media will be responsible for developing creative social media strategies.
Integrated digital marketing agency Verve Media has bagged the digital mandate for Urban Gully, an online clothing store that is popular among the Millennials. The fashion store holds pride in combining the look and feel of the street culture with an urban twist.
Verve Media will be responsible for developing creative social media strategies, right from ideation to execution, and running performance marketing campaigns across various platforms.
On winning the mandate, Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-founder of Verve Media, commented, "With our versatile approach, we attempt to position Urban Gully as a preferred destination for street fashion. Our team looks forward to adding a captivating thrill to their online presence and exploring opportunities to increase the reach of the brand.”
Commenting on the new partnership, Ronak Agarwal, co-founder from Urban Gully, said "Verve Media brings to the table, the right mix of creativity and brand understanding. With this association, we are looking forward to some interesting campaigns that make the right kind of noise in the market and help Urban Gully stand out from the rest of the competitors."
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like HiCare, Rummy Circle, Zero Risque, The International by Tunga, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.