Vi focuses on 4G benefits in new spot

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, #SpeedSeBadho is a three-ad campaign. The first TVC was released over the last weekend.
Leading Mumbai-based telecom operator Vi (earlier known as Vodafone Idea) has unveiled a new campaign #SpeedSeBadho to encourage mobile users to fulfill their passion and potential with the brand’s 4G network – GIGAnet from Vi.
Work from home (due to COVID), virtual celebrations, online meetings and entertainment have become integral part of our daily lives now. These digital platforms, which are based on the strong foundation of 4G connectivity, also give wings to endless opportunities, enabling people to discover their new passions and much more. Vi’s latest campaign builds on this insight, as per a press release issued by the brand.
The campaign is led by a series of (three) ads that aim to drive awareness and engage with the users in a meaningful way. The first ad went live over the last weekend. It builds on the emotional aspect of GIGAnet and how it helps customers thrive. The first ad shows how a young girl aces it at work and saves the day, thanks to GIGAnet.
Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vi, said, “Telecom services are the lifeline for millions of Indians, and a catalyst for many of us to thrive and build a better tomorrow – rediscover our passions, learn new skills – as well as build new business models. Today Indians are looking for ways and means to achieve their ambitions, and get ahead in life.”
“The campaign #SpeedSeBadho is our attempt to narrate these passionate stories, which are backed by Vi’s 4G. Our digital-focused communication reiterates how Vi’s fastest 4G, verified by Ookla, has helped the customers to thrive and move ahead in life,” added Khosla.
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the 360-degree campaign will be seen across diverse media, including TV, OOH and digital.
Speaking about the concept behind the Vi campaign, Kiran Antony, CCO, Ogilvy South, said, “Today, everyone is continuously working towards bettering multiple aspects of their professional and personal life. Whether it’s about upskilling or starting a new business on social media, the speed of the network is the most critical factor. Through the #SpeedSeBadho campaign, we wanted to capture instances of people thriving using tongue twisters as an audio device.”
In addition to the three TVCs series, Vi has also planned other engagements. These will open for audience participation on digital, in a phased manner, putting forth the advantages and benefits that GIGAnet offers.