Vi highlights 1,00,000 new towers with ‘Netties’ campaign

Vi, an Indian telecom operator, has added over 1,00,000 towers across the country in the first six months of FY25. The company’s latest campaign highlights this network expansion, demonstrating its focus on improving connectivity.

Taking its network narrative forward in a new format, the campaign debuts Vi’s all new Network Avatars– The Netties- a set of animated characters inspired by mobile towers. Riding on the wave of IPL excitement, these avatars have been brought together as a dynamic team of cricket players, symbolizing they are the strongest team of the season. This fun and spirited squad embodies the strength, scale, and agility of Vi’s evolving network by bringing to life its network credentials in a unique and memorable way.

Vi has expanded its network by launching 5G services in Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Patna, with plans to roll out in Delhi and Bangalore soon, the company said in a release. Vi has also upgraded its 4G network across 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands, enhancing coverage and data speeds. Vi's 4G services now cover 1.07 billion people.

Speaking on the occasion Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vi said “Our network expansion is not just about scale, but also smart, strategic deployment. By prioritising high-traffic areas, leveraging spectrum efficiently, and focusing on delivering a quality indoor experience, we’re building a future-proof, high-performance network. The addition of 1 lakh towers in six months and recognition for the best 4G experience underscores Vi’s commitment to delivering consistent, quality connectivity while creating long-term value for our customers.”

Rohit Dubey, Sr. ECD, Ogilvy said “When creating for Vi, we believe every piece of communication should spark joy—that’s why we chose animation to tell a technical story with heart. The film turns telecom towers into teammates, showing how our strong network, like a great cricket team, never drops the ball—or the signal. One lakh new towers, one rock-solid team. This is our strongest side yet.”

The 360-degree campaign conceptualised by Ogilvy India. The campaign will be promoted across platforms like TV, OTT, Radio, Social Media and YouTube.