Vi-John appoints dentsu X India for integrated mandate of shaving category

Ashutosh Chaudharie, general manager marketing, VI John commented, “We are happy to partner with dentsu X on our Shaving Category. The company is at an important juncture in its six decades of market leadership and we wanted strategic partnerships with a media partner that has both - experience in handling large-scale FMCG brands along with the expertise of giving customized media solutions that are market-specific. denstu X was a clear choice and we are excited to work with them to meet our business objectives.”