Vi launches a campaign to empower Bharat Youth to Advance with Speed in their Career

Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vi, said, “At Vi, our vision is to create world class digital experiences to connect and inspire every Indian to build a better tomorrow. In line with this, our offerings and solutions are uniquely curated to address the needs of our customers and help them thrive in this digital era. Our approach of deep integrated partnerships helps us curate differentiated and relevant solutions for our customers. Our new campaign highlights Vi Jobs & Education proposition and reinforces our commitment to enable our customers unlock opportunities, gain a competitive edge and march ahead in life to meet their career aspirations.”