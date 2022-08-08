Vi reinforces Vi Network Engineers’ efforts to continuously improve customer experience

Themed ‘Best ho raha hai aur bhi Behtar’, the #BestIsGettingBetter campaign went live over the weekend.
Vi has consistently been rated as the best network provider by various global and Indian third party agencies over the past one year. The company continues to lay emphasis on improving customer experience through superior network performance.
Reinforcing its commitment to provide superior network experience to its customers, Vi has launched a campaign to highlight its network engineers’ efforts of constantly working towards making ‘the best network even better’. Themed ‘Best ho raha hai aur bhi Behtar’, the #BestIsGettingBetter campaign went live over the weekend.
With the rapid digitalization in the country, based on the robust telecom infrastructure, data speeds have become one of the most crucial factors for mobile users. Vi’s latest #BestIsGettingBetter campaign reasserts
Vi’s network strengths and conveys its promise of continuously working towards delivering superior network experience.
Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vi said “Vi has consistently topped the network quality parameters and speed rating charts of several independent network testing agencies. The latest validation from Opensignal is an endorsement of our efforts to constantly work towards enhancing customer experience through superior network performance. Our new campaign is a celebration of the critical role of our Network Heroes who tirelessly work in all conditions, to improve network performance on a continuous basis, helping Vi users to do more and thrive in the digital world.”
As per Open signal, a global and independent analytics company specializing in consumer mobile experience, Vi is the Fastest 4G Network in India basis the ‘Opensignal India Mobile Network Experience Report – April 2022’. As per the report, Vi customers experienced fastest Download Speeds in 10 Markets and Upload Speeds in 14 Markets in India.
The latest Vi brand campaign comprises of a series of 3 quirky TVCs which showcase the continuous effort of network engineers in providing the customers the best network experience with Vi GIGAnet- India’s fastest 4G network. Vi’s engineers are committed to delivering an unmatched network experience. Which is why, despite being the fastest 4G, they refuse to rest on their laurels. They are out there round the clock working and going to great lengths to make the best network even better. This is the crux of our new campaign titled
The first TVC focuses on 2 boys who wonder what the Network engineers are up to even after becoming the
fastest 4G of India.
The other 2 TVCs will be launched in the course of the campaign.
The 8 week long campaign went live on 7 th August, 2022. The high visibility 360-degree campaign, conceptualized by Ogilvy, illustrates Vi’s continued commitment towards enabling customers to excel and will be seen across diverse media including TV, OOH and Digital.
Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Dubey, ECD, Ogilvy Mumbai said, "Announcers are a balancing act, a sweet spot between chest thumping and humility, with a bit of ‘ok...so what?’ closure. And that’s what the crafting challenge was when Vi achieved “India’s fastest 4G” claim. I was watching an athlete’s Insta-feed and noticed the gap between his Olympic gold and the next practice session. There was a seed of thought - after achieving something, even the 'best' take a bit of rest, and bask in the moment’s glory. What if our network engineers are cut from a different cloth? And they don’t? Taking a leap from there, we crafted these moments between our Vi network engineers, as they go about making India’s fastest 4G, even better; GIGAnet is built on 5G architecture and is the result of the largest network integration completed in record time and the first-of-its-kind spectrum refarming exercise in the world.`