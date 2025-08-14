Vi unveils new campaign for ‘Vi Nonstop Hero Plan’

As mobile internet becomes essential for work, learning, and communication, Vi has introduced unlimited data plans under the ‘Hero’ proposition — Nonstop Hero, Super Hero, and Hero — for different customer needs.

Vi has launched a campaign for Vi Nonstop Hero, the only prepaid plan in India offering full-day unlimited 4G and 5G* data for a month, starting at Rs. 365. The campaign addresses the issue of prepaid data exhaustion and positions Nonstop Hero as a solution. It will run on television and digital platforms.

Nonstop Hero has no daily data limits, allowing customers to use the internet for work, study, entertainment, gaming, or social media without extra top-ups. Many customers exhaust their data three to seven times a month and buy add-on recharges. Nonstop Hero offers unlimited data for a month starting at Rs. 365, reducing the need for additional recharges.

The TVC by Ogilvy India highlights the problem of daily data exhaustion and presents Nonstop Hero as the solution.

It shows a young man trying to wish his girlfriend abroad on her birthday, but a pop-up warning of low data interrupts the video call each time.

The ad highlights the problem of running out of data during important moments and presents Vi Nonstop Hero as a plan with unlimited data all day, every day.

Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi, said “At a time when data has become as vital as electricity, running out of it, mid-task can be deeply frustrating. With Vi Nonstop Hero, we have eliminated daily data limits, giving customers the freedom to work, stream, game and connect without interruption. We are proud to be the only telco in India to offer unlimited data access across smartphones and our new campaign brings the offering to life in a fun, relatable way.”

The campaign will be visible across TV and digital platforms.