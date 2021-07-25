Vi woos night owls on 'revenge procrastination' with new data-centric spot

Ever since last year, when COVID hit, we have become dependent on Internet connections more than ever, be it for our jobs or education or entertainment. Juggling to maintain a work-life or study-life balance, while being confined indoors, has led us to deal with ‘revenge bedtime procrastination’. It means that people regain a sense of freedom by limiting their sleep hours and doing things they don’t have time for during the busy day. All this has inevitably resulted in a mobile data usage surge.