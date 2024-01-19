Viacom18 announces exclusive 'Fighter' merchandise line ahead of film release

The merchandise line is a testament to its commitment to delivering an unparalleled cinematic experience.
Six days before its release, Viacom18 announced the launch of its merchandise, based upon its upcoming film 'Fighter'. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and, Karan Singh Grover.
Collaborating with platforms including Flipkart, Souled Store, the protagonist- Hrithik Roshan's HRX, Vega, A47, and more, it introduces a range of exclusive merchandise line to delight prospective fans and enthusiasts alike.
The partnership aims to transcend the cinematic experience and provide fans with an immersive connection to the world of 'Fighter'. The merchandise line encompasses a diverse array of offerings, ranging from apparel and accessories to collectibles and souvenirs.
Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, shared "Delighted to partner with multiple platforms for Fighter's exclusive merchandise line. Through a meticulously curated collection of apparel and accessories, fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the thrilling universe of 'Fighter'; We are very proud of this work."