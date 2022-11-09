Viacom18 launches first campaign for FIFA World Cup 2022

With the tagline ‘Isse Bada Kuch Nahi’, the campaign suggests that the world cup will overshadow all other entertainment.
For the football world cup, Viacom18 has roped in Mahindra as its presenting sponsor. The other presenting partners will be Visa, CakeZone, Black & White and AM/ NS India.
The football world cup will be broadcast on Sports18 and also on MTV in Hindi. It will stream on JioCinema.