Viacom18 rolls out ‘The Neighbour’s Plea’ for India vs Bangladesh Test Series

The India vs Bangladesh Test series began on September 19, 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Viacom18 unveiled its new campaign film today for the ongoing two-Test match series against Bangladesh. Titled, ‘The Neighbour’s Plea’, the film cheekily builds on the recent success that Bangladesh saw on their tour to Pakistan as they made history in clean sweeping the Test series against the hosts in their own backyard, and uses it to set the tone for the current Test series.
Viacom18’s film takes off from the point where Pakistan is reeling from the after-effects of the loss and now backs India in a bid to see them defeat Bangladesh and avenge them.
Shot in ‘talking heads’ style, the film sees different Pakistani fans, Pakistani cricket experts, students, club cricketers, etc. pleading India to win for the on-going series and unconditionally pledge their support.