Viacom18, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Packaged Drinking Water and Wavemaker India come together for Diwali campaign

Commenting on the association, Vivek Mohan Sharma, head – branded content, Viacom18, said, “We are thrilled to be to partnering with Imperial Blue packaged drinking water again and celebrate the festival of lights. The campaign is a beautiful rendition of friends coming together and celebrating Diwali with loved ones. Though the spirits are visibly low at the beginning, the mood lights up when a loved one comes in to share the joy. We are sure this fun filled campaign will strike a chord and help the brand message be more conspicuous, leaving an impact on the audience.”