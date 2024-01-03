Vibrant Media wins Jio-bp’s Rs 100-crore media account

Some of the major agencies like GroupM and Beehive participated in the pitch as well, with Vibrant Media emerging as the winner. In 2021, BP and RIL announced their partnership for Jio-bp. It is one of India's top solution providers for energy needs like fuel, EV charging, mobility stations, and convenience stores with a large network. Vibrant Media is Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries’ in-house media agency.