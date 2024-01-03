Vibrant Media wins Jio-bp’s Rs 100-crore media account

The Jio-bp account was earlier handled by both Vibrant Media and GroupM
Jio-bp has awarded its media mandate to Vibrant Media. According to sources, the account is worth Rs 100 crore. The media account was earlier handled by both Vibrant Media and GroupM.
Some of the major agencies like GroupM and Beehive participated in the pitch as well, with Vibrant Media emerging as the winner. In 2021, BP and RIL announced their partnership for Jio-bp. It is one of India's top solution providers for energy needs like fuel, EV charging, mobility stations, and convenience stores with a large network. Vibrant Media is Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries’ in-house media agency.