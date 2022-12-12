Vicco launches new ad campaign for its turmeric aloe vera

Virendra Saini, managing partner, Yellow Windows Communications says, “When we spoke to teens about their skin problems we realised that majority of them were very frustrated with the sheer number of products they had to apply to keep their face clear and very often, one solution led to another problem. This insight is what led to the idea of ‘keeping skincare simple. And this ayurvedic product delivers on its promise as it has the goodness of both turmeric and aloe vera, which together can give relief to most skin problems that one may have.”